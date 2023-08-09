



New Delhi: German Air Force chief Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz called on the Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari in Delhi and the two discussed the ways to further strengthen cooperation between the two Air Forces.





Moreover, they also discussed issues of mutual interest during the meeting.





The Indian Air Force took to its official Twitter handle and said, "Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz, Chief of the German Air Force called on the CAS Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari in New Delhi today."





"Issues of mutual interest & means to further enhance cooperation between the two Air Forces were discussed during the meeting," the tweet added.





Earlier today, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), recently took stock of the operational readiness of Gujarat's Jamnagar Air Force station on August 7 and 8, the IAF officials said.





The Air Chief Marshal also took the opportunity to visit vital installations and ongoing infrastructure projects at the station.





Germany is India’s biggest trading partner in Europe, its 5th biggest trading partner in the world, the eighth largest source of FDI and the second most important partner in terms of technological collaborations, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.





There are a number of Indian organizations and associations active on the business/cultural front, cementing ties between India and Germany at the people-to-people level.







