The Indian Air Force is planning to buy 100 more Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS MK-1A fighter jets replacing the MiG-21 aircraft in its fleet. The plan to buy these Made In India aircraft has been submitted to the Defence Ministry and all other stakeholders in the national security establishment, reported news agency ANI on Thursday. The decision came around the time when IAF Air Marshal VR Chaudhari held a review meeting of the indigenous fighter jet programme with all entities involved including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, the report stated.





“The Indian Air Force has decided that it would buy around 100 more of these highly capable TEJAS MK-1A fighter jets from the HAL. The proposal in this regard has been submitted to the Defence Ministry. The project is expected to receive clearance soon to give the biggest ever boost to the private defence aerospace sector,” defence officials told ANI.





During the project review meeting, the IAF chief stated that the TEJAS has been the flag bearer of the force’s efforts towards the indigenisation of its aircraft fleet.





It was also informed during the review that all contracted fighter variants of the TEJAS MK-1 had been delivered to the IAF. Representatives from HAL assured Air Marshal Chaudhari of the timely delivery of the contracted twin-seaters in the coming months, as well, reported the news agency.





The last order for TEJAS MK-1A was made for 83 fighter jets and the first planes would be delivered around February, next year, the report added.





On December 16, 2021, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited inked a pact with Bharat Electronics Limited for development and supply of 20 types of systems for the TEJAS MK-1A program.





The five-year contract from 2023 to 2028 is valued at Rupees 2400 crore and involves supplying critical avionics Line Replaceable Units, flight control computers and night flying LRUs. It's the biggest ever order HAL has placed on any Indian company boosting the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign.



