



The Ministry of Defence, intends to procure Qty-01 High Performance Computing System (HPCS) along with associated sub systems from registered Indian vendors for the Indian Air Force.





Intended Use of Equipment (Operational Requirements)





Weather Forecasting Centre of Indian Air Force needs to generate Numerical Weather Prediction (NWP) guidance for specific location(s) / region(s) PAN – India and specific Area of Interest of other countries on a 24x7 basis. HPCS is thus intended for running global, regional, Meso-scale, ensemble models in operational & research mode at a central IAF location in New Delhi using Initial Condition (IC) data provided by various Meteorological Organisations across the globe. HPCS may be built on a true 64-bit machine or better with proven architecture enabling scalable features, sustained performance, no single point failure feature, high level of uptime, user specified task accomplishment benchmark timings etc.





Quantity Required and Anticipated Delivery Timelines





Qty-01 High Performance Computing System (HPCS) along with associated sub systems to be installed and optimised at a central IAF location in New Delhi. The anticipated timeline for commissioning of the HPCS along with requisite sub systems and allied work services shall not be later than 06 months from the date of award of contract.











