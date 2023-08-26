



Athens: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the Indian diaspora expressed his grief on the forest fires that blazed houses and land areas in Greece.





PM Narendra Modi said, "Today, I express my sympathies to the people of Greece. When the forest fires started here, it became a major crisis. Several people in Greece died. In this hour of crisis, India stands with the people of Greece."





Earlier today, PM Modi during his talks also conveyed his condolences to the Prime Minister of Greece at the loss of life and property due to forest fires.





Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said, "Prime Minister conveyed his condolences to the Prime Minister of Greece at the loss of life and property caused by the forest fires in Greece."





During the severe wildfires and heat waves in July, more than 19,000 tourists were evacuated from Rhodes in Greece.





Other regions of Greece were also affected as a result of weather-related issues. Travellers were evacuated from the island of Corfu, one of the country’s most iconic attractions, the Acropolis, closed to visitors as temperatures in Athens soared to 44 degrees Celsius (111.2 Fahrenheit).





Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Indian diaspora members at the community event organised at the Athens Conservatoire on Friday and said that the country has made the world aware of its capabilities by hoisting Tiranga on the Moon.





He said, "This is the month of Sawan, of Lord Shiva. In this holy month, the country has made a new achievement. India has become the first country to land in the dark zone, at the south pole (of the Moon). By hosting its flag on the moon, India has introduced its "





PM Modi while addressing the event said that India has achieved a new milestone and became the first country to land at the Moon's south pole.





PM Modi arrived in Athens for a day visit, after attending the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg.





At the Athens International Airport, PM Modi was received by Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis.





He received a rousing welcome upon his arrival at the hotel in Athens with members of the diaspora who had gathered outside the hotel chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai,' and 'Modi, Modi.'PM Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister in the last 40 years to visit Greece.





The last Prime Ministerial visit from India to Greece was in 1983 by Indira Gandhi. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had visited New Delhi in 2019.







