“India-China border talks not halted, meeting will be held soon,” Jaishankar said.





India and China have time and again faced border disputes and they date back to 1962. The most recent clash was in June 2020, when Indian and Chinese troops engaged in a brawl in the Galwan Valley.





Both countries have been holding several rounds of military-level talks to solve issues in the border regions.





On April 23 this year, the 18th round of India- China Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side.





Jaishankar today said that over the last nine years the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has been "significantly enhancing border infrastructure, including in the areas along Northern frontier".





“Post 2014, when there is big push on border infrastructure, contestation and patroling has increased from the Chinese side,” said Jaishankar.





The foreign minister said that India is in talks with Bhutan for railway connectivity with Assam.





“We are in talks on the Rail link between Bhutan and Assam, Bhutan is very keen to open more points for tourists and it is very good for Assam,” Jaishankar said.





Meanwhile, on talks between Bhutan and China, Jaishankar said, "...they are having negotiations, and 24 rounds have been completed. They will be holding more rounds. We track carefully what affects us. It is for them to determine the pace."





Speaking on Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, Jaishankar said, "Kailash Mansarovar - Infrastructure is building up, there is a need for a tunnel there, Border Road Organisation (BRO) is working and planning it. But, there is no signal from China on coming back to the old process".





Terming the Myanmar Trilateral highway a “big challenge” due to the prevailing law and order situation there Jaishankar said India has to engage with authorities in Myanmar to complete the project and to get access of the Sittwe port.





“The border situation with Myanmar is challenging. Sittwe Port is operational, and we are hopeful to conclude the coastal shipping agreement this year. Myanmar Trilateral highway is a big challenge due to the law and order situation. We are engaging with Myanmar authorities to meet challenges,” Jaishankar said.







