



New Delhi: Norway's new Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener presented her credentials to President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday and said that she is looking forward to immersing herself in various facets of India as the country is culturally diverse.





The envoy expressed her commitment to further strengthen the partnership between India and Norway during her tenure.





“I am extremely happy to finally be in India and look forward to experiencing this vast and diverse country. I believe Norway and India share a strong bond together, and I hope to further strengthen the partnership during my tenure. India is culturally diverse and I look forward to immersing myself into its various facets. Thank you for a warm welcome, India”, an official release of the Norwegian Embassy in India quoted Stener as saying after she presented her credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan today





Norway and India share a strong and growing bilateral relationship in areas including the ocean, energy and environment.





Stener presented her credentials to President Murmu a day after her arrival in India.





"Norway and India share a strong and growing bilateral relationship in areas including the ocean, energy and environment. Bilateral trade between both countries has doubled in recent years. The Norwegian Sovereign Wealth Fund is likely one of India’s largest single foreign investors (around USD 17.6 billion)," the official release read.





So far, Norway’s new Climate Investment Fund has invested 7 billion INR (974 million NOK) in renewables in India.





"There are around 200 Norwegian companies operating in India, and over 20,000 Indians live in Norway, making people-to-people linkages deep and strong," the release added.





Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from the envoys of four countries in a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.





Apart from the Ambassador of Norway, President Murmu accepted the credentials from the envoys of Estonia, Ukraine, and Burkina Faso as well.





At the ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President accepted credentials from the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway, May-Elin Stener, the Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia, Marje Luup, the Ambassador of Ukraine, Oleksandr Polishchuk, and the Ambassador of Burkina Faso, Desire Boniface Some.







