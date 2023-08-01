



Muscat: Indian Navy Chief, Admiral R Hari Kumar during his three-day visit to Oman, discussed issues regarding bilateral defence cooperation with Gen Sultan bin Mohammed Al-Nu’amani, Minister of Royal Office.





The Spokesperson of the Indian Navy took to his Twitter and said, "Admiral R Hari Kumar #CNS called on H.E. Gen Sultan bin Mohammed Al Nu'amani, Minister of Royal Office (MRO), discussed issues related to bilateral defence cooperation & thanked him for the assistance provided to the #IndianNavy ships calling ports in Oman. - #BridgesofFriendship"





The Ministry of Royal Office acknowledged India's progress in the field of defence manufacturing.





"MRO also appreciated the progress made by #India in the field of Defence Manufacturing and agreed that Oman could benefit from this progress," another tweet by the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy said.





Indian Navy Chief is on a three-day visit to Oman with the aim of consolidating existing bilateral defence relations and high-level discussions with the military leadership of Oman.





He will hold bilateral discussions with his Oman counterpart Rear Admiral Saif bin Nasser bin Mohsen Al-Rahbi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) and with Major General Matar bin Salim bin Rashid Al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman, Ministry of Defence said in a press release.





He will also be visiting key defence and training installations in Oman.





The Naval Chief arrived in Muscat on Sunday and was welcomed by Rear Admiral Saif bin Nassir bin Mohsin Al-Rahbi, Commander, Royal Navy of Oman and India's Ambassador to Oman Amit Narang.





Coinciding with a visit to the Chief of Naval Staff, the indigenous guided missile destroyer INS Vishakhapatnam arrived at Port Sultan Qaboos in Muscat. Various naval cooperation events with Oman Royal Navy are planned with Maritime Partnership Exercise culminating on August 3.





The indigenously built destroyer INS Visakhapatnam entered Oman on Sunday to enhance the maritime partnership between Indian Navy and Royal Oman Navy, informed Indian Navy officials.





The Indian Navy and Royal Oman Navy are working together to address security challenges in the region and the warship is part of the Western Naval Command Fleet, the officials added.







