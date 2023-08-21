



Poonch: Two terrorists planning to infiltrate across the Line of Control near Balakote village in Poonch were killed, an official statement said on Monday.





"Intelligence inputs received from multiple intelligence agencies and J-K Police revealed the presence of terrorists waiting to cross the Line of Control. Based on these inputs own surveillance grid was placed on heightened alert and multiple ambushes were sited at suitable locations," an official statement issued by PRO (Defence) said.





According to the official statement released, terrorists and troops of the Indian army were engaged in a fire resulting in the stoppage of further advancement of the movement of two terrorists.





"In the morning of 21 Aug, two terrorists were detected by alert troops to be making attempts to cross the Line of Control onto their own side making use of inclement weather, dense fog, thick foliage and undulating ground in Hamirpur area of Balakote Sector," an official statement said.





"As the terrorists approached their own ambush sites, they were challenged and then engaged with effective fire. This forced the terrorists to flee from the ambush site by making use of weather and ground conditions. However effective fire resulted in one terrorist falling down on the ground near the LC," it added.





Indian Army said that the two terrorists succumbed to their injuries after managing to flee back across the border.





"As per intelligence inputs the two terrorists who attempted to infiltrate were injured due to fire from own troops, but still managed to return across the Line of Control and later they succumbed to their injuries," an official statement said.





Indian Army said that one AK 47 rifle with two magazines, 30 rounds, two grenades and Pak-origin medicines were recovered in a search operation at the spot.







