



S D Singh Jamwal visited the forward areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Union Territory and lauded the security forces for their commitment to duty in extreme harsh weather conditions, officials said on Monday. He also installed Ashoka Stambh on the behalf of the Ladakh Police at Daulat Beig Olde (DBO) near Advance Landing ground memorial.





Jamwal visited forward areas of Galwan, Murgo, Burtse, Chhongthas and Daulat Beig Olde in eastern Ladakh on Sunday, an official spokesman said.





He said the ADGP interacted with the ITBP and the Army personnel deployed at these locations.





Jamwal lauded the security personnel for their high spirits and commitment to duty in extreme harsh weather conditions.





He also paid tributes to the martyrs and laid wreaths on memorials at Murgo, BDO and remembered the supreme sacrifices made by security personnel while defending the motherland, the spokesman said.







