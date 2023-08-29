



A three-member UAE Navy Subject Matter Expert delegation led by Colonel Dr Ali Saif Ali Mehrazi arrived in India on August 27 on a four-day visit to specialised meteorology, oceanography and weather modelling units of Indian Navy (IN) at Kochi, Goa and New Delhi.





This visit signifies the beginning of a new chapter in professional cooperation between the two navies, with the goal of exchanging professional knowledge, expertise, training and collaboration in the fields of meteorology, oceanography and weather and ocean modelling, a Defence Ministry release said.





The UAE Navy delegation visited Kochi on August 28 where they met senior officers of the Navy for professional interaction at the Naval Operations Data Processing and Analysis Centre (NODPAC), which is a dedicated unit for aspects of oceanography, ocean state forecast and ocean modelling.





They also visited the Indian Naval Meteorological Analysis Centre (INMAC), which looks into the aspects of weather forecasts and atmosphere modelling.





The release said the UAE Navy delegation also visited the School of Naval Oceanology and Meteorology (SNOM), which caters to the Meteorological, Oceanographic and Numerical Weather Prediction (NWP) training needs of the Indian Navy.





The Indian Navy over the years has accrued knowledge, expertise and skills in the domain of meteorology and oceanography, the release said. Through its dedicated units, the Indian Navy has also been supporting many countries in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) with training in the fields as well as daily weather forecast services to ensure maritime safety in the region. The delegation would also be visiting Air Squadrons and Met Office at INS Hansa, Goa, which is the premier Naval Air Station of the Navy followed by a meeting with the Commodore (Naval Oceanology and Meteorology) at IHQ MoD (Navy).





The aim of the collaboration is to foster mutual learning and strengthen the collective ability to address complex issues related to meteorology and oceanography.





Both the navies would share their expertise and insights to work out areas for further cooperation.





"The expertise, enthusiasm, and commitment of UAE Navy and Navy will enrich operational and scientific capabilities of both the navies and will go a long way in furthering professional exchanges to fulfil mutual interests," the release said.







