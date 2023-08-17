

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has completed the final orbit reduction manoeuvre as part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission

This crucial manoeuvre has positioned both the propulsion and lander modules into a nearly 153 km x 163 km circular orbit around the moon.





"Today's successful firing, needed for a short duration, has put Chandrayaan-3 into an orbit of 153 km x 163 km, as intended. With this, the lunar-bound manoeuvres are completed," ISRO said in its update.





This milestone marks the transition to the next phase of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, characterised by the separation of the lander from the propulsion module, which is scheduled to take place tomorrow (17 August).





"It’s time for preparations as the Propulsion Module and the Lander Module gear up for their separate journeys," ISRO said.





Following the separation, the propulsion module will continue its orbit around the Moon, while the lander will undergo a "deboost" process involving a series of intricate braking manoeuvres.





These manoeuvres are designed to gradually slow down the lander and carefully position it for a soft landing on the lunar surface.





Chandrayaan-3 was launched on 14 July and successfully entered lunar orbit on 5 August. Subsequently, four lunar-bound manoeuvres were executed on 5, 6, 9, and 14 August to refine the spacecraft's trajectory.





According to current projections, the lander is anticipated to make contact with the lunar surface at 5.47 pm on 23 August.







