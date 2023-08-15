



Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated India on its 77th Independence Day and said New Delhi can count on Paris as a "trusted friend."





On the social media account, X (formerly known as Twitter), Macron called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "friend" and said that they had set new ambitions for Indio-French relations.





"Congratulations to the Indian people on your Independence Day! A month ago in Paris, my friend @narendramodi and I set new Indo-French ambitions all the way to 2047, the centenary year of India’s Independence. India can count on France as a trusted friend and partner, always."





He reshared his old video dated July 15, where he shared the highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2-day official visit to France.





PM Modi was on a two-day visit to France on July 13 and 14.





Apart from France, the US, Sri Lanka and Nepal's Foreign Ministers also extended warm wishes to India.





Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Ali Sabry on Tuesday wished India Independence Day and said that he is confident that bilateral ties will be "further strengthened" between the two nations.





"Warm Greetings, Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar and the Government & people of #India on the occasion of your Independence Day. I am confident that in the years ahead our bilateral ties will be further strengthened between our two nations India and Sri Lanka," Sabry said on the social media account X.





Nepal's Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud also extended wishes on the occasion.





"As India celebrates its 77th Independence Day, I would like to convey warm greetings and felicitations to H.E. @DrSJaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India. Wish Happy Independence Day to the people and Government of India!" he tweeted.





The United States Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, attended the Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort here today and extended his greetings.





He also said that it is an "honour" to be present at the "iconic Red Fort."





Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken extended his wishes on India's 77th Independence Day.





"On behalf of the United States of America, we send our warmest wishes to the people of India as they commemorate 76 years of independence this August 15. On this momentous day, we reflect on the depth and breadth of our strategic partnership, and we celebrate the proud history of the Indian people, who are the key to the bright future we are building together," Antony Blinken said in a statement.





Blinken noted that the relationship between India and US has grown "deeper" and it has become "more expansive than ever."







