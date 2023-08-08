



AHMEDABAD: Unlike in movies, in which a bullet-resistant car flips over after a sniper targets its tyres, this technology is incorporated into vehicles to ensure that their tyres hold up such an attack till the VVIP reaches a safe location.





While such tyres have been tested abroad, this is the first time the integrated ballistic testing range at National Forensic Sciences University has carried out testing of 'Made in India' bullet resistant tyres to ensure they meet highest safety standards.





"'Bulletproof' is a misnomer because any projectile that is bigger in size and weight can penetrate a vehicle or jacket," said S G Khandelwal, the coordinator for the ballistic testing range.





'Test done to see if tyres remain functional after being hit'





The idea is to ensure that the bullet-resistant material, even after taking a few hits, gives the individual - who could be the wearer of such a jacket or an occupant of such a vehicle - some time to reach a safe location," said S G Khandelwal, the coordinator for the ballistic testing range.





"The tyres were tested to see whether the vehicle keeps moving for a few kilometres and remains functional in the event of a direct hit," he added.





The official said that usually such tyres that are used for VVIP security are tested abroad but refrained from sharing the name of the company due to the sensitive nature of the technology.





Experts pointed out that there are two primary methods to make a tyre bullet resistant.





"The first method involves maintaining pressure through a special mechanism wherein the relatively thicker tubes and tyres can withstand multiple holes and do not deflate. The second involves inserting a lightweight plastic or a metal ring in the tyre to help maintain its shape if the cover is hit," said an official.





Khandelwal said that the idea is to give impetus to the 'Make in India' initiative wherein local firms, both big and small, can get their products tested for bullet resistance.





"Some of the firms that have sent their products for testing at the lab include Tata Advanced Systems, Mahindra Defence Systems, Jindal Stainless, Ashok Leyland Defence Systems, Bharat Forge and L&T among others," he said.





"In 2022-23, a total of 1,885 samples were tested and reports were submitted. These reports are often prerequisites for supplies to strategic operations units."





Some of the agencies that send their vehicles, jackets, helmets etc., for testing include Indian Army, Border Security Force (BSF), National Security Guards (NSG), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indian Air Force (IAF), Indian Coast Guards (ICG) and Gujarat Police among others.





Developing and testing lightweight armour for the security forces is another area the testing lab is exploring.





The current full body armour for the forces weighs about 10 kg excluding the helmet. The officials at the NFSU said that three initiatives are currently under review including one from NFSU. While two projects focus on nanotechnology to develop thinner material that can provide the same level of safety, another project by a firm focuses on sandwiching multiple layers of synthetic fibres to arrest the speed of a bullet.







