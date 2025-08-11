



Major Development Announcement





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman Dr. Samir V. Kamat announced at the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) convocation ceremony in Pune that India is developing a next-generation BrahMos missile, designated as BrahMos-NG (Next Generation). This lighter, smaller, and more versatile supersonic cruise missile represents a significant advancement in India's indigenous defence capabilities and addresses the operational limitations of the current BrahMos system.





Current BrahMos Limitations And Platform Restrictions





The existing BrahMos missile system, while highly successful, faces considerable platform integration constraints. Currently, the BrahMos can only be deployed from the Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft in the air-launched configuration.





This limitation stems from the missile's substantial dimensions and weight specifications:





Length: 8.2 meters for ship and ground-launched versions, 8.0 meters for air-launched variant Weight: 3,000 kg for surface-launched versions, 2,200-2,500 kg for air-launched variant Diameter: 0.67 meters





The Su-30MKI can carry only one BrahMos missile per mission due to weight and size constraints, requiring a centreline pylon and significantly impacting the aircraft's fuel capacity and maneuverability. This restriction limits the Indian Air Force's ability to deploy the missile across its diverse fighter fleet, including the indigenous HAL Tejas, MiG-29UPG, and Mirage 2000 aircraft.





BrahMos-NG Technical Specifications And Advantages





The BrahMos-NG addresses these limitations through substantial miniaturisation while maintaining the missile's core capabilities:





Physical Dimensions





Weight: Approximately 1.3-1.6 tons (50% lighter than current version) Length: 5-6 meters (three meters shorter than predecessor) Diameter: 50 cm (reduced from 67 cm)





Performance Characteristics





Speed: Mach 3.5 (faster than the current Mach 2.8-3.0) Range: 290 km (maintaining current operational range) Warhead: 200-300 kg conventional high-explosive payload





Advanced Features





Stealth Technology: Lower radar cross-section (RCS) due to smaller size AESA Radar: Active Electronically Scanned Array radar replacing mechanically scanned radar Enhanced Guidance: Improved resistance to electronic countermeasures





Platform Integration Capabilities





The reduced size and weight of BrahMos-NG enable integration across multiple platforms, dramatically expanding India's strike capabilities:





Aircraft Integration





Sukhoi Su-30MKI: Can carry three BrahMos-NG missiles instead of one current BrahMos HAL TEJAS MK-1A: Can carry two BrahMos-NG missiles MiG-29UPG: Integration planned for enhanced strike capability Mirage-2000: Compatibility being developed Future Platforms: Dassault Rafale and HAL TEJAS MK-2 in later stages





Naval Integration





Submarine Launch: Compatible with P75I class submarine torpedo tubes and Vertical Launch System (VLS)





Surface Ships: Can be fitted on smaller corvettes and vessels previously unable to accommodate standard BrahMos





First Flight Tests: Scheduled For 2026





According to DRDO officials and industry sources, the BrahMos-NG development is progressing on multiple timelines:





Production Commencement: Expected from 2027-2028 Initial Induction: Anticipated by late 2025 to early 2026 Manufacturing Location: BrahMos Aerospace facility in Uttar Pradesh Production Capacity: 80-100 missiles annually, scalable to 150 NG variants





The Indian Air Force has confirmed a requirement for 400 BrahMos-NG missiles valued at approximately ₹8,000 crore, to be delivered within a five-year period.





Operational Success And Strategic Impact





The announcement of BrahMos-NG development comes in the context of the successful deployment of current BrahMos missiles during Operation Sindoor in May 2025. DRDO Chairman Kamat emphasised that "when it comes to offensive weapons, BrahMos was the primary weapon used, which was launched from our Sukhoi MK-1 platform". This operation demonstrated the strategic value of supersonic cruise missiles in precision strikes against terrorist infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





Akashteer Defence System Integration





Complementing the offensive capabilities of BrahMos, India's indigenous Akashteer Air Defence Control and Reporting System played a crucial defensive role during Operation Sindoor. The automated system successfully intercepted and neutralised Pakistani drone and missile attacks, showcasing the integrated nature of India's indigenous defence technologies. Akashteer's comprehensive sensor fusion and real-time threat response capabilities demonstrate India's growing technological self-reliance in defence systems.





Defence Production Achievements





The BrahMos-NG development occurs against the backdrop of record-breaking defence production figures. India's annual defence production reached ₹1,50,590 crore in FY 2024-25, representing an 18% growth over the previous fiscal year and a 90% increase since FY 2019-20. This growth trajectory, supported by the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, positions India as an increasingly significant player in global defence manufacturing.





Defence exports also achieved a record high of ₹23,622 crore in FY 2024-25, with DRDO Chairman Kamat expressing confidence that exports will reach ₹50,000 crore by 2028-29. The success of Indian defence systems during Operation Sindoor has generated increased international interest in platforms like BrahMos, Pinaka, ATAGS, and Akash systems.





Strategic Technological Advancement





The BrahMos-NG development reflects India's broader strategy of indigenous defence technology advancement. The Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), where the announcement was made, has expanded its focus to include specialised programs in semiconductor design, defence and space electronics, and quantum technology. These initiatives support the development of critical technologies that underpin advanced weapon systems like the BrahMos-NG.





The missile's integration with various platforms addresses a critical gap in India's air power projection capabilities, enabling smaller aircraft to carry potent supersonic cruise missiles while maintaining their operational flexibility. This development aligns with India's doctrine of maintaining credible deterrence while enhancing precision strike capabilities across multiple domains.





Conclusion





The BrahMos-NG development represents a transformative advancement in India's missile technology, addressing current platform limitations while enhancing operational flexibility across air, sea, and land domains. The project demonstrates India's growing capability in indigenous defence technology development and positions the country as a significant player in the global supersonic cruise missile market.





With successful operational deployment of existing BrahMos systems during Operation Sindoor and record-breaking defence production figures, India is well-positioned to capitalise on both domestic requirements and international export opportunities in the evolving global defence technology landscape.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







