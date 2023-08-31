



New Delhi: The 135th meeting of the Offshore Security Coordination Committee (OSCC) is scheduled to be held at Ahmedabad on September 1, for reviewing the preparedness of India's offshore installations, Indian Coast Guard officials said on Wednesday.





The meeting will be held under the presidency of Indian Coast Guard (ICG) chief Rakesh Pal.





The meeting will be attended by stakeholders/ representatives from various organizations namely the Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Director General of Hydrocarbons, Information Bureau, Director General of Shipping, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





The 134th OSCC meeting was held in January this year, under the Chairmanship of the Director General, Indian Coast Guard, VS Pathania.





During the meeting, Pathania highlighted the importance of offshore energy installations in the country and their security.





He said that the possibility of assault by inimical forces cannot be ruled out, stressing the need to stay focused and be ready to take stringent offshore security measures at all times.





The ICG Director General also cautioned that as a forum, OSCC cannot afford to ignore any factor impinging on offshore security and all stakeholders have to maintain thorough preparedness to respond promptly with coordinated and concerted efforts.







