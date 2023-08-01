



The High Commission was attacked in March by a group of about 50 people, who committed criminal trespass, caused disrespect to the Indian flag, damage to public property and injuries to officials.





The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday raided 31 locations across Punjab and Haryana to unravel the full design of the conspiracy behind the March 19 attack on the High Commission of India in London in a bid to nab those involved in the incident.





"The NIA is leaving no stone unturned to pinpoint culpability in the London attack and arrest the perpetrators, their associates and their supporters, based in India and abroad," said a source in the investigating agency.





The NIA has been carrying out extensive investigations into the incident with a view to ensuring there is no repeat of such a breach of security, disrespect to the Indian flag or any threat to Indian interests abroad.





The raids led to the seizure of digital data containing information related to the accused persons involved in the attack on the High Commission and other incriminating documents and evidence.





The districts where the searches took place include Moga, Barnala, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Tarn Taran, Ludhiana, Gurdaspur, SBS Nagar, Amritsar, Mukhtsar, Sangrur, Patiala, Mohali in Punjab and Sirsa in Haryana, NIA sources said.





The attack was allegedly organised by Gurcharan Singh, Dal Khalsa, UK; Avtar Singh Khanda of KLF, Jasvir Singh and many of their associates, both Indian and foreign nationals, who have been identified during the ongoing NIA investigations.





An NIA team had visited the UK in May 2023 to probe the attack. Subsequently, the agency identified many of the attackers by collecting information about UK-based entities and individuals involved in the incident through crowdsourcing.







