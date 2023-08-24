Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Senegal President Macky Sall on Thursday discussed various aspects of strengthening bilateral ties such as defence, security and infrastructure development during the bilateral meeting held on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg.





Taking to its social media 'X', the Prime Minister's Office tweeted, "PM @narendramodi held a fruitful meeting with President @Macky_Sall of Senegal in Johannesburg. The leaders deliberated on various aspects of strengthening bilateral ties such as defence and security, and infrastructure development.





The meeting was held in the presence of envoys from both countries. The visuals from the meeting showed both leaders exchanging a handshake and having a brief conversation at the meeting.





India and Senegal enjoy warm and friendly bilateral relations sharing common values of democracy, development and secularism.





Following the bilateral meeting with Senegal, PM Modi held bilateral talks with Mozambique President Filipe Nyunsi on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa on Thursday.





In the meeting, the Indian PM and Mozambique president shook hands and had a brief conversation in the presence of envoys from both countries.





Prior to this, PM Modi held bilateral meetings with the President of Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed and Iran President Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday.





In the bilateral meeting between Iran and India, PM Modi felicitated Iran on joining the BRICS family. President Raisi thanked PM Modi for India’s support in achieving this outcome. President Raisi also congratulated the PM on the success of the Chandrayaan mission.





Meanwhile, the Summit announced that Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will join the BRICS in January 2024.PM Modi arrived in South Africa for the 15th BRICS Summit on Tuesday.





The opening day of the summit in Johannesburg saw the BRICS Business Forum Leaders’ Dialogue which PM Modi addressed but Xi Jinping skipped the event, sending his commerce minister Wang Wentao to represent him.







