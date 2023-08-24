



Johannesburg: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in her address at the BRICS summit on Thursday called for stopping the cycle of sanctions and counter-sanctions and said that the countries should speak out against all threats, provocations and commissions of war.





She said,” In Global South, we should say 'No' to artificial choices and divisions being thrown at us. We must reject attempts to weaponise universal norms and values. We need to stop the cycle of sanctions and counter-sanctions. We must speak out against all threats, provocations and commission of war."





The Bangladesh Premier also said that the countries should unite around climate justice, migrant rights, digital equality and debt sustainability and preserving the rules-based multilateral trading system with scope for using our own currencies.





She added, "Bangladesh has traditionally championed the cause of LDCs (Least Developed Countries) with most of them in Africa. Bangladesh feels proud to engage in UN Peacekeeping and peace-building in different parts of Africa. With 1.2 Million Rohingyas from Myanmar living in Bangladesh, we understand the burden shouldered by refugee-hosting nations in Africa."





Bangladesh PM embraced the collaboration among countries to combat terrorism, human trafficking, cybercrime and money laundering.





PM Hasina seeks the BRICS grouping to emerge as an inclusion platform and act as a lighthouse in the multipolar world.





She further added, "We need BRICS as a lighthouse in a multipolar world. We hope to see BRICS emerge as an inclusive platform responding to our times. We must prove to our children and youth that our nations may suffer but we'll never be defeated."





This year 15th BRICS Summit is going on in the Presidency of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.





BRICS is a grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.







