



Islamabad: The Chinese embassy "strongly" condemned the terror attack on the convoy carrying 23 Chinese engineers in Baluchistan and warned Pakistan to take effective measures to prevent similar incidents from happening again.





China further demanded a thorough investigation into the attack and severely punish the perpetrators.





"The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan strongly condemns this terrorist act. The Embassy and the Consulate General in Karachi launched emergency response immediately, requesting the Pakistani authorities to conduct a thorough investigation on the attack, severely punish the perpetrators, take practical and effective measures to prevent similar incidents from happening again," the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan said in a press release.





The Chinese Embassy also informed its citizens in Pakistan to be vigilant and take preventive measures against security risks, and to ensure the safety of their lives and property.





"Given the current security situation, the Chinese Embassy reminds Chinese citizens in Pakistan to be vigilant and take preventive measures against security risks, to ensure the safety of their lives and property," the Chinese embassy informed its citizens via a press statement.





The press release further said that the incident caused no casualties on the Chinese side, and the relevant personnel have been properly placed in safety.





"China will continue to work with the Pakistani side, to jointly counter the threats of terrorism and earnestly protect the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects in Pakistan," the press release said.





A convoy of Chinese engineers was attacked in Gwadar in Pakistan's Balochistan on Sunday.





The attack occurred near the Gwadar police station in Balochistan when the convoy carrying 23 Chinese engineers was passing the police station and an IED blast took place.





Global Times on its social media platform ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter shared a video and informed about the incident.





The van which was part of the convoy was shot at creating cracks in the glass.





With the increase in terrorism incidents in the country, the Punjab Home Department has directed the Chinese nationals living in the province or working with private companies to hire private security companies of 'A' category for their security, the Dawn reported.





The home department and police held a meeting in the month of February this year to review the security of the Chinese nationals working on government and private projects in the province.





In 2014, the Punjab government established the Special Protection Unit (SPU) as a dedicated unit for the security of foreigners working on different projects of national importance. As many as 3,336 security constables, 187 drivers, 20 wireless operators, 244 former army personnel in the rank of senior security constable to the chief security officer and seven former army officers in the rank of additional director & deputy director were recruited in the SPU, the Dawn reported.





Keeping in view the job requirement, the personnel were imparted six months of rigorous training at four police training schools by professional trainers.





Presently, 3,829 officers and personnel of the SPU along with 2,552 attached personnel from districts are providing security to 7,567 Chinese working at four CPEC and 27 non-CPEC projects in the province. They are also providing security to the Chinese residing at 70 residences and 24 camps in the province, the Dawn reported.





With renewed attention after the horrific Karachi university incident which took the lives of several Chinese nationals, the Pakistani government has decided to bear the security costs of non-CPEC projects as well, media reports said citing sources/







