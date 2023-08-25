



Washington: National Security Adviser of US, Jake Sullivan convened the national security and senior G20 representatives of the Quint (an informal decision-making group consisting of the United States and France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the European Union) at the White House to discuss the ensuing G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi, according to a White House release.





The participants discussed their unified support for the G20 and India’s G20 Presidency, as well as their commitment to ensuring strong outcomes in New Delhi, including demonstrating the G20’s role as the premier forum for economic cooperation, driving an affirmative and ambitious agenda for developing and emerging countries, and making progress on evolving the multilateral development banks to be more responsive to shared global challenges, the official release informed.





The G20 Summit is slated to take place on September 9-10 at the recently-inaugurated state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam convention centre at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.





Many heads of state and diplomats including US President Joe Biden, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to be attending the G20 Leaders' Summit.





The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in Delhi, under India's presidency will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.





Sullivan also convened the Quint national security advisors of France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom at the White House on Thursday.





Noting that it is also Ukraine’s Independence Day, participants reiterated their enduring commitment to supporting Ukraine in its defence against Russian aggression for as long as it takes, and to aiding it in its reconstruction.





The national security advisors stressed that Russia’s sovereign assets in their nations’ jurisdictions will remain immobilized until Russia pays for the damage it has caused to Ukraine, and examined further ways to hold Russia accountable for the destruction it has brought in its illegal war.





The national security advisors also reaffirmed the importance of putting Niger back on a path to constitutional order, and support for the Economic Community of West African states’ leadership role in resolving this crisis.





They discussed a range of other strategic issues, including an exchange of views on the Indo-Pacific region and the Middle East, the release said.







