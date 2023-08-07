



ISRO shared a stunning footage, which offers a unique perspective of the lunar surface, a day after the successful LOI.





The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday released a captivating video showing the Moon from the vantage point of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft during its Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) manoeuvre on August 5, 2023.





Following the successful LOI manoeuvre, the spacecraft is now into the Moon’s orbit and will prepare for a smooth touchdown on the surface in the next two weeks.





This significant milestone was marked by the space agency's confirmation that the Lunar Orbit Injection was executed at approximately 7 pm IST on Saturday.





Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

“MOX, ISTRAC, this is Chandrayaan-3. I am feeling lunar gravity 🌖”

🙂



Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully inserted into the lunar orbit.



A retro-burning at the Perilune was commanded from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), ISTRAC, Bengaluru.



The next… pic.twitter.com/6T5acwiEGb — ISRO (@isro) August 5, 2023





Launched with great anticipation on July 14, 2023, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre aboard the LVM-3 rocket, Chandrayaan-3 has covered an impressive distance of over three lakh kilometers in the space between Earth and the Moon.





Notably, the spacecraft concluded its orbits around the Earth on August 1, setting the stage for its subsequent journey towards the Moon.





The release of the awe-inspiring video showcasing the Moon from the perspective of Chandrayaan-3 during its LOI has ignited a wave of excitement among netizens. Enthusiastic individuals from around the world took to social media platforms to share their admiration for India's remarkable achievement in space exploration.





Chandrayaan-3, the third lunar expedition undertaken by India, was successfully launched on July 14, 2023, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The spacecraft's intended destination is the moon, with a projected soft landing anticipated between August 23-24. Following a successful landing, the Rover will separate from the lander module and leverage its advanced APXS (Alpha Particle X-Ray Spectrometer) payloads to conduct in-depth scientific investigations.







