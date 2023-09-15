



In a significant stride towards bolstering its defence export portfolio, Bharat Forge, led by Chairman and Managing Director Baba Kalyani, has successfully delivered six cutting-edge 155-millimeter Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) artillery guns to Armenia. This achievement underscores India's prowess in defence technology and its growing role in the global arms trade.





Armenia's commitment to strengthening its defense capabilities has resulted in a substantial order for a total of 90 ATAGS units from Bharat Forge, amounting to a remarkable $155.5 million, equivalent to ₹1,265 crore. The contract outlines the phased shipment of an additional 84 ATAGS guns over the next three years, a testament to the trust Armenia places in Bharat Forge's capabilities.





DRDO And DPSUs Behind ATAGS Success





Developed indigenously by the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) in collaboration with private sector defence manufacturer Bharat Forge, the ATAGS is a testament to India's commitment to modernizing its armed forces. This cutting-edge artillery system boasts a 155-millimeter calibre and is designed to provide unmatched firepower, accuracy, and mobility on the battlefield.





One of the standout features of the ATAGS is its impressive range, capable of hitting targets at distances of up to 48 kilometers with precision-guided munitions. This extended reach gives the Indian Army a significant tactical advantage, allowing it to engage enemy positions from safer distances. Furthermore, the ATAGS' advanced automation and digital systems reduce crew fatigue and enhance operational efficiency.





Armenia's Thorough Evaluation Process Validates ATAGS Excellence





Armenia has carved its place in history as the inaugural export customer to acquire the formidable 155-millimeter ATAGS artillery guns, even before their adoption by India, the home country. This highlights the global appeal and confidence in the ATAGS system, which has successfully passed rigorous Indian Army User Trials, attesting to its effectiveness and reliability.





Before finalizing the order, the Armenian Defence Forces conducted an exhaustive two-month evaluation of the ATAGS guns at the renowned Pokhran Range. The trials showcased the system's exceptional capabilities and precision, reinforcing the ATAGS artillery guns as a game-changer in modern warfare.





With this achievement, Bharat Forge's reputation as a premier defence equipment manufacturer is further solidified. The ATAGS artillery guns are renowned for their precision and firepower, and Armenia's acquisition will undoubtedly bolster its national security. Bharat Forge remains committed to delivering state-of-the-art defence technology to its international partners, reaffirming India's position as a reliable exporter of advanced military equipment. This success story not only elevates India's standing in the global defence market but also enhances the nation's strategic relationships with its allies.







