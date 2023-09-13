



New Delhi: South Korean Ambassador to India, Chang Jae-Bok, on Tuesday said that Ayodhya was "very important" for India and South Korea.





He said that South Korea will facilitate high-level participation of the country if the central government extends the invitation for the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.





Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Chang Jae-Bok said, "Ayodhya is very important for both of us historically. The legend about an Indian princess marrying a Korean king 2000 years ago has an Ayodhya connection, as one of our history books has a mention of a princess from Ayuta. I don't know if Ayuta is Ayodhya but its Ayuta in Korean language. It is generally assumed that Ayuta was Ayodhya or Ayodhya was Ayuta."





He noted that the central government should share the details of the program around the inauguration of the Ram temple for it to receive full assurance of high-level participation from foreign countries.





The envoy said South Korea has not received any letter or information on the inauguration event.





Asked specifically if South Korea was keen on high-level participation in the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the envoy said, "You (India) have a very important inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. But, to have high level representation from foreign countries, the central government or the UP government should elaborate on the (inauguration) program. That's the way they can guarantee high-level representation in an important event. But, we still don't know yet. So we neither received any letter nor any letter or information about the (inauguration) program."





"Ensuring our participation at the inauguration event will be difficult if it is scheduled closer to the New Year celebrations. So, at the end of year or in the beginning of the new year, our high level government officers and ministers will find it tough to travel overseas. However, this is my sense. However, we can still work on our participation if the government issues an invitation for the Ram Temple inauguration beforehand," the envoy added.





Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on August 19, took stock of the ongoing construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.





Prior to this, he paid obeisance to Lord Ram at Ram Janamabhoomi in Ayodhya.





The ongoing construction the Ram Temple is going on in full swing. On August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Bhoomi puja for the Ram Temple.





In February that year, Prime Minister Modi announced the constitution of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, to oversee the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.







