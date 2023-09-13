



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday said India is expanding its influence, increasing its weight in the global order, building many more relationships and taking on more responsibilities.





“We are seeing what I would call a return of history. A return of history in terms of a civilizational state, India expanding its influence, increasing its weight in the global order, building many more relationships, taking on more responsibilities,” the EAM said while addressing an exhibition of manuscripts organised by SAMHiTA (South Asian Manuscript Histories and Textual Archive) at the India International Centre.





The EAM said the country has had “an era of economic rebalancing, which is actually how the G20 itself came about. We are in the midst of a political rebalancing. And when we speak about reform of the United Nations, that's one aspect of political rebalancing.”





The EAM further said that cultural rebalancing is equally important and it is “not something which I would treat so much as an assertion, as really a rediscovery of the connections and the influences that we had built up over many, many centuries.”





Speaking on the South Asian Manuscript Histories and Textual Archive, the EAM said: “This to me is a very interesting initiative which definitely fits into the larger endeavour that we have today of really making the world ready for India, getting a much fairer and more informed understanding of our culture, of our heritage.”





“So, once again, I think it's a very, very fitting initiative for India International Centre to take up. And equally, it is very appropriate that the Ministry of External Affairs is such a strong supporter,” he said.





Jaishankar recently said that India has celebrated G20 across the country and has sought to create a pan-national experience that will benefit both the country and the world.





He noted that the initiatives have made “India world-ready and the world more India-ready.





In an editorial in Times of India, the minister said India's G20 has truly been a people's G20 and saw extensive participation of people or ‘Jan Bhagidari’.





He said it witnessed broad-based debates and discussions around themes that are crucial for collective prospects of the people.





“With approximately 220 meetings spanning 60 cities, nearly 30,000 delegates in G20 meetings, over 100,000 participants in their side events as well as involvement of citizens from all corners of the nation, G20 engaged with the people in myriad ways," Jaishankar said.





He said India's G20 presidency has proven itself to be unique in different ways.







