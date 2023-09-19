



India on Tuesday expelled a Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move following the expulsion of its senior envoy by Canada. This came days after Indian National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval vehemently flagged the Khalistan issue with his counterparts from Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia at the G20 Summit, Hindustan Times reported. Notably, before the expulsion of the Indian diplomat posted in Ottawa, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of killing Khalitani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.





During the G20 summit, Doval informed his Australian, UK, and Canadian counterparts of the alleged rise in separatist violence and attacks against Indian assets in their countries, per HT. While the Australian and British NSAs reacted positively to India's concerns, the Canadian official reportedly remained "unfazed." The reason behind this could be Khalistan sympathizer Jagmeet Singh's support for Trudeau's government. Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted the rise of Khalistani politics in Canada was driven by "Vote Bank Politics."





Canada Accused of Protecting Anti-India Elements



Moreover, the HT report said Canada is accused of protecting at least 23 gangsters, terrorists, and arms smugglers said to be targeting Indian diplomats and involved in anti-India activities. It alleged that despite Canadian intelligence agencies and the Foreign Affairs Ministry being alerted, these individuals remain under the protection of Trudeau's regime. Canada is also accused of "playing politics" by taking no action against those openly promoting anti-India sentiments in Canada in the name of "freedom of speech."





Sikhs For Justice Openly Threatened To Assassinate Indian Diplomats



The Trudeau government has allegedly taken no action against anti-India elements even after Khalistan supporters, with the help of United States (US)-based Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), openly threatened to assassinate top Indian diplomats in Canada. They had also released photographs of the Indian ambassador and two consul generals via posters and announced bounties on their heads. Instead of acting on pro-Khalistan radicals and gangsters in Canada, the Trudeau regime is allegedly "encouraging them" under the garb of "freedom of speech."





India Rejects Trudeau's Unsubstantiated Allegations



On Monday, Trudeau blamed Indian agents for killing Nijjar outside a gurudwara in Surrey, Vancouver, and expelled an Indian diplomat. India responded by allegedly expelling Canada's intelligence chief in India, Olivier Sylvestere, in a move that further strained diplomatic relations between the two countries. Reportedly, India-Canada ties already soured after PM Narendra Modi pulled up Trudeau at the G20 Summit over the Khalistan issue. Moreover, India rejected the "unsubstantiated" allegations of foreign interference levelled by Trudeau during the summit.





More About Nijjar





Hailing from Punjab's Jalandhar, Nijjar (46) reportedly moved to Canada in 1997 to work as a plumber. He was a strong Khalistani voice and was said to be "Number 2" after SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Back in India, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) earlier announced a Rs. 10 lakh reward for his arrest. Later, he was designated as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by the Indian government.







