



External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Saturday said that the New Delhi G-20 Leaders' Summit Declaration focuses on promoting strong sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth. He said it seeks to accelerate the progress of Sustainable Development Goals and has come up with an action plan accordingly.





"At the start of the second session, the Summit adopted G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration. The message of our president is 'One Earth, One Family and One Future'. This was based on the age-old belief of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. The proceedings were organised accordingly with three sessions devoted to each aspect of the theme. Reflecting this approach, we have consciously sought to make this G20 as inclusive and broad-based as possible," Jaishankar said,





He added, "The declaration the leaders have agreed on today, focuses on promoting strong sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth. It seeks to accelerate progress on Sustainable Development Goals and has come up with an action plan accordingly."





The EAM said that the Declaration envisages a green development pact for a sustainable future. "It endorses high-level principles on lifestyle for sustainable development, voluntary principles of hydrogen, the Chennai principles for a sustainable resilient blue economy and the Deccan principles on food security and nutrition among others," Jaishankar said.





Furthermore, he said that the G20 leaders have condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and recognised that it constitutes one of the more serious threats to international peace and security.





He said that 'three Fs' - Food, Fuel and Fertilisers - were issues of special concern. "Another subject addressed by them... was countering terrorism and money laundering. The leaders condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations... Speaking for India, we are clear that no one is left behind. 'No one left behind' is as much a foreign policy goal as it is a domestic one," he said.





Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that India's G20 presidency has walked the talk after assuming the charge at a challenging time of geo-political tension





She said that Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) has been integrated into the G20 Financial Inclusion Action Plan (FIAP) which will run between 2024 and 2026. "That is a strong legacy of the Indian presidency," the minister said.





Mentioning the key achievements of the Indian Presidency in the finance track on Multilateral Development Banks (MDB), Sitharaman said, "First one is the outcomes which are focused on strengthening the MDBs to address shared global challenges if the 21st century... There are 4 key highlights... First, agreement on the need for better, bigger and more effective MDBs. It is necessary to have better bigger and more effective MDBs because the developmental demands from all across the globe are high, so these institutions will have to be better and bigger. This is also going to contribute to enhancing the representation and voice of developing countries in decision-making."





G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant underscored the New Delhi leaders' declaration's achievements, particularly its focus on women-led development, gender equality, and the creation of a new women's empowerment working group led by Brazil.





"I think one of the biggest achievements of this New Delhi leaders' declaration is what we've achieved on women-led development, with a massive focus on women empowerment and gender equality... There's a huge focus on gender-inclusive climate action. There's a completely big focus on women's food security, nutrition and well-being. And we've created a new working group on empowerment of women, which Brazil will carry forward," Kant said.





He added, "The key achievements include, we have achieved a green development pact...every single country has come together to focus on green development pact which has financing, which has a focus on global greenhouse gas emission by 43% by 2030, which has a doubling provision of adapting finance by 2025, which has a global biofuel alliance."







