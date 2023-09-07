



Washington: The G20 Summit in New Delhi marks a "monumental year" for India, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum President and CEO Mukesh Aghi said on Wednesday. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has articulated India's vision for the G20 Summit.





Ahead of the G20 Summit set to be hosted by India under its G20 Presidency, Mukesh Aghi in a statement posted by USISPF on X, formerly known as Twitter, said, "India has landed on the moon, but now the world is set to land in India. The G20 Summit in New Delhi marks a monumental year for India, as the fastest-growing major economy and the most populous nation in the world."





In the statement, Mukesh Aghi said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has articulated India's vision for the summit, one that will be based on the importance of equitable growth and a shared future for all. This is best epitomized by this year's theme - "Vasudhaiva Kutumbhakam" or 'One Earth One Family One Future'."





While sharing Mukesh Aghi's statement on X, USISPF stated, "USISPF CEO @MukeshAghi's statement ahead of the #G20Summit2023. An epochal moment for India, as India's Presidency will emphasize the importance of equitable growth, shared prosperity, and a more egalitarian world, as we focus on climate action, food security, and debt relief."





USISPF President noted that India's G20 Presidency comes at a time of global economic and geopolitical headwinds. He stated that the world turns to India to be a voice for emerging economies and the Global South.





"India's Presidency comes at a time of global economic and geopolitical headwinds, and the world turns to India to be a voice for emerging economies and the Global South," Mukesh Aghi said.





Aghi welcomed US President Joe Biden's visit to India. He said that Biden's meeting with PM Modi will reinforce the "strong bonds" that the two leaders demonstrated during the latter's State visit to the US in June. Aghi said that both leaders will discuss bilateral issues along with the GE fighter engine deal.





"Both President Biden and Prime Modi will discuss bilateral issues along the GE fighter engine deal, recently approved for Congress, small nuclear reactors, and visa schemes for easy talent flow. But more importantly, the two will discuss larger themes around the summit from climate action to food security, and rising debt and a push for a more egalitarian world," the USISPF President said.





Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor of the United States, on Tuesday confirmed that Biden will visit India for the G20 summit.





"On Thursday, the President will travel to New Delhi for G20 Summit in India. On Friday, Biden will participate in a bilateral meeting with PM Modi. On Saturday, Biden will participate in the official sessions of the G20 Summit, 2023," Sullivan said.





Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden on Tuesday tested negative for COVID-19 again.





"An update on the President and the first lady Jill Biden since she tested positive for COVID-19 last night. I can tell you that the first lady is experiencing mild symptoms and will remain in Delaware for the week. President Biden tested negative last night for COVID-19 and tested negative again today," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a briefing.





She said, "He (President Biden) is not experiencing any symptoms as far as the steps he has taken since the President was with the first lady yesterday. He will be masking while indoors and around people in alignment with CDC guidelines. As has been practised in the past the President will remove his mask when sufficiently distance from others indoors and outside as well."





India is all set to host the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi from September 9-10. Notably, India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.





The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.





A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.







