



The public sector unit, at present, is working on a zero-emission passenger ferry, a prototype for future green vessels intended for use in the Hooghly River





The Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE), a public undertaking under the Union Ministry of Defence, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Lloyd’s Register – a company that works towards finding sustainable solutions to maritime transportation – for developing a hydrogen fuel cell ferry.





The public sector unit, at present, is working on a zero-emission passenger ferry, a prototype for future green vessels intended for use in the Hooghly River.





Besides the agreement with Lloyd’s Register, GRSE has also signed another MoU for collaboration in the production, sale, and service of marine engines for the Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy.





The MoUs got through at the recently held (September 12-15) Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) Exhibition in London. The exhibition is a significant global event for armed forces, and equipment manufacturers, globally.





Besides GRSE, Munitions India Ltd, Advanced Weapons & Equipment India Ltd, Yantra India Ltd (YIL), and Bharat Dynamics Ltd, are the other public undertakings that showcased their technical expertise, and capabilities, at the event.





The India pavilion at the exhibition was visited by James Cartlidge, the UK’s minister of state for defence procurement, and D Johnson, the UK’s minister of state for investment, an official note stated.





GRSE, a Kolkata-based public firm, is among India’s premier defence shipyards and has delivered 108 warships, including two that were exported. The rest caters to the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard.





The company, which is also into the development of modular steel bridges, deck machinery, and marine diesel engines, is building 19 warships for the Indian Navy. These warships include three advanced guided missile frigates.







