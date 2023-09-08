



A test jumper of the Indian Air Force, during his jump, carried out an intentional detachment of the main parachute and let the reserve parachute open on its own through Reserve Static Line (RSL), without activation of the Reserve Handle, even before the Barometric Automatic Activation Device, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said.





The Military Combat Parachute System is developed by ADRDE, a pioneer R&D lab of DRDO for the Design and Development of Aerodynamic Decelerators, Aerostat Systems.





Taking to social media platform X, the Indian Air Force posted, "In a historic event, the Military Combat Parachute System, #indigenously designed and developed by Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (#ADRDE) was tested for its efficacy and fool proof functioning."







