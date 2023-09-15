



New Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal on Friday called upon the industry leaders to help achieve outcomes of the New Delhi Declaration. The declaration was made at the recently concluded G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi.





Speaking at the Fourth International Conference & Exhibition on Clean Energy, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry and the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Piyush Goyal said “Sustainability and inclusivity were the key themes for development. The astonishing growth of our clean energy sector is a testament to the skill and dedication of our engineering community.”





India-Middle East-Europe Corridor, an economic corridor, and the International Biofuels Alliance were key initiatives announced at the G20 Summit.





“The corridor will bring down the logistics cost for businesses and help in the transmission of electricity across continents," Piyush Goyal added.





Sanjiv Puri, President Designate of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Chairman & Managing Director of ITC Limited, said “India's proactive role in platforms like the International Solar Alliance and the New Delhi Declaration at the G20 is a testament to India's foresight and diplomatic acumen.”





CII’s two-day conference and exhibition on Clean Energy witnessed participation from around 700 domestic and international delegates.







