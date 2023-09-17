



Rome: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Sunday conveyed her birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 73rd birthday via a special message shared on the social media platform 'X'.





In her post, Meloni referred to PM Modi as a dear friend dedicated to shaping the future.





“Happy Birthday Wishes @narendramodi. A friend committed to building the future and proud of the history of a great nation close to Italy,” Italian PM Meloni said in her post.





Meanwhile, the 14th Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader also extended his birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He wished the Prime Minister continued good health and success in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of India.





The Dalai Lama in a letter to Prime Minister Modi, wished him “continued good health and success in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of this great country, and in contributing to the creation of a more compassionate, peaceful world.”





Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu also extended greetings to PM Modi on his 73rd birthday.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 73rd birthday today, warm birthday wishes have been pouring in.





Superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared a special post on social media. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), SRK penned a note, which read, “Happy Birthday to Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji!!! Have a healthy and joyful day. May u get some time off from work and have a bit of fun too. Best wishes.”





Not only King Khan but Salman Khan, Hema Malini, Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood, Rajkummar Rao, Tiger Shroff and many others from the film industry posted birthday wishes for PM Modi on their respective social media handle.





Apart from the film industry, leaders from across the political spectrum, including from Congress, National Conference and Shiv Sena (UBT), extended birthday wishes.







