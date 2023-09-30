Cadres of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan





Peshawar: Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) killed 1 and injured 22 Pakistani security personnel in 3 attacks today, according to the Islamist organization.





This afternoon, TTP detonated a mine on a patrolling party of the “Naapak” (Unholy) Pakistan army on Epi Road in Mir Ali in North Waziristan, in which one officer was killed and one injured, its spokesman Muhammad Khurasani said.





Shortly after, second attack was carried out by ambushing a military convoy in the same area, in which about 15 military personnel were killed and injured, he said in a statement tonight.





Two military vehicles were also completely destroyed, he said.





Earlier, at round 8:00 am, TTP detonated an IED bomb on a vehicle of paramilitary Frontier Corps (FC) in Janata Marki Khel area of South Waziristan, Khurasani said.





As a result, 6 FC personnel were killed, he said, adding the vehicle was also completely destroyed.





TTP attacked a military front in Kadma area of Dera Ismail in South Waziristan with GL and laser gun, the spokesman said.





There is a high possibility of casualties and injuries.





In another attack last night, TTP killed a guard of a military post with a laser gun in Darzandah District of Dera Ismail Khan.





It was followed by firing with light and heavy weapons, he said, adding there’s a high probability of financial and life loss.







