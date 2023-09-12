



Peshawar: Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) today said it has “conquered” 3 military posts in Chitral district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the “large-scale” operation launched by it against the Pakistani armed forces continued on the fourth day.





The TTP has been pounding the Pakistani military assets in various parts of Chitral, which borders Afghanistan, forcing the armed forces to go into a shell.





“Military posts were attacked this morning in Arsun area of Chitral district… Mujahideen conquered 3 military posts while the war is still going on,” TTP spokesman Muhammad Khurasani said in a statement a little while back.





He added that earlier the TTP fired several missiles at the military cantonment in Arsun last night, which hit vehicles inside the camp and as a result all the vehicles were destroyed.





On the first day of its “large-scale operation” launched on September 6, TTP had claimed to have captured 2 military posts.





The spokesman did not share any further details today but unconfirmed reports from the region say that TTP has taken control of a large part of Chitral district.





Many Pakistani soldiers have reportedly been killed or injured in the TTP’s military campaign.





Pakistan Army has airlifted reinforcements to Chitral but the TTP dominance continues.







