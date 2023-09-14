



Ordnance Factory Khamaria (OFK) has successfully developed 125 mm FSAPDS anti-tank practice ammunition for the Indian Army to curtail its huge training expenditure. The training ammunition has passed all the validation trials and ready to start mass production.





The practice variant of anti-tank ammunition will not only provide a good business turnover to the OFK but also provide practice ammunition to the Indian Army on economical price. OFK, General Manager, H N Haldar, while talking to ‘The Hitavada’, informed that on the demand of the Indian Army, the factory has produced practice version of 125 mm FSAPDS ammunition through its in-house research and development work. Indigenously developed practice ammunition has passed all the validation trials and factory is all set to kick-start its bulk production.





The General Manager added that the Indian Army is likely to place bulk production order of 125 mm FSAPDS anti-tank practice ammunition by the end of September or in first week of October. It is expected that OFK will get first bulk production order of around 20,000 units.





It may be noted that 125 mm Fin Stabilized Armour Piercing Discharging Sabot (FSAPDS) is indigenous ammunition and has capacity to penetrate and demolish any kind of tank. Using the ammunition for practice purpose is a costly affair for the Armed Forces as each unit of the ammunition costs around Rs 5 lakh. OFK has developed the practice variant of 125 mm anti-tank ammunition with same features which costs around Rs 1.25 lakh.







