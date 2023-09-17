

As a contract electronics manufacturer, Sahasra is already in discussions to sell its Made-In-India desktop motherboards to original equipment manufacturers in India, most of whom are small and medium-sized businesses

This is consistent with the government’s efforts to promote local value addition in the electronics supply chain and locally produce electronic devices. A Bangalore-based start-up created the Made-in-India LED driver chips, and Sahasra will now start manufacturing them. The backlighting of displays and lights both heavily utilise these chips.





Manwani stated that he anticipates the locally created and produced LED driver chips to be marketed within the following two to three months.





In terms of motherboards, India now depends nearly totally on imports. According to Prachir Singh, senior research analyst at Counterpoint Research, “Up until now, we have been doing screwdriver assembly in the PC industry. Designing motherboards in India would definitely be a big step in local value addition.”





In a groundbreaking development that could reshape India’s technological landscape, Sahasra Electronic has announced the launch of the country’s first domestically-manufactured desktop motherboard. The news comes as a major push for India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and a potential game-changer in reducing dependency on imports in the technology sector. This article aims to unpack the implications of Sahasra’s initiative and delve into the specifics of this highly anticipated launch.





Sahasra Electronic, founded in 2010, is a Bangalore-based tech company specializing in electronic components and hardware solutions. Known for its quality and innovation, the company has been a significant player in the manufacturing sector. With facilities equipped with cutting-edge technology and a specialized team of engineers, Sahasra has already made a mark in supplying OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) components to several tech giants globally.





India has long been a global hub for software development and IT services. However, when it comes to hardware, the country has been largely dependent on imports from countries like China and Taiwan. The Indian government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative has aimed to change this landscape, providing incentives for domestic manufacturing and fostering home-grown technologies. Sahasra Electronic has seized this opportunity to contribute to India’s technological self-reliance.





Though complete details are yet to be revealed, preliminary information suggests that the motherboard will support the latest Intel and AMD processors, have multiple USB ports (including USB-C), and incorporate Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 technology. Other features such as support for DDR5 RAM, dual M.2 slots for NVMe SSDs, and integrated graphics options indicate that Sahasra is targeting a broad audience, from budget consumers to high-end users.





In addition to technological prowess, Sahasra Electronic has been keen on sustainability. The motherboard is set to come with energy-efficient design features and will be manufactured using materials that are RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances) compliant. This makes it one of the few motherboards in the market to combine high performance with eco-friendliness.





It can significantly cut down India’s dependency on imports, thereby strengthening the country’s economic stability.This move could result in the generation of thousands of jobs, from R&D to manufacturing and sales.With a local manufacturer, Indian computer assemblers will get more cost-effective solutions, potentially passing those savings to consumers.If successful, the product can establish India as a contender in the global hardware manufacturing scene.





Sahasra Electronics' announcement to launch India’s first domestically manufactured desktop motherboard is more than just a technological advancement; it is a milestone in the country’s journey towards self-reliance in hardware. While there are challenges ahead, the potential benefits are enormous, both economically and geopolitically. As we await the product’s official launch, it is clear that this is a significant step towards a more technologically independent India.







