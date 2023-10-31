



The reconfigurability feature in antennas is generally implemented using high-frequency switching and other similar techniques to vary their frequency of operation, its pattern, and polarization without integrating multiple antennas within the same device. This tech can use in radar, communications, and electronic warfare.





The growing demand for the wireless connectivity has insisted a new communication technique to exploit the usage of spectrum in an efficient way. Reconfigurable antennas are the promising antenna technology which offers the flexibility to adapt to the changing propagation environment by reconfiguring the antenna design properties to obtain the desired outcomes.





Advances in reconfigurable liquid-based reconfigurable antennas are enabling new possibilities to fulfil the requirements of more advanced wireless communication systems.





Technology





The antenna takes the electrically driven patch antenna as the idea. Based on the microstrip antenna, the slot is cut at the appropriate position of the microstrip antenna radiation patch to change the resonant length of the antenna. Using the fluidity and good electrical characteristics of gallium indium alloy (EGaIn). Injecting liquid metal into a microfluidic channel filled with sodium hydroxide solution.





And the liquid metal flows to the appropriate position under the driving of voltage, so as to supplement the radiation patch, make the antenna completely in the path state, and realize the reconfiguration between 2.44 and 2.5 GHz frequency range through the change of radiation patch state. From the simulation results, it can be easily conclude that the antenna will have good performance, has various advantages of microstrip antenna and is simple to manufacture.







