



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for a significant milestone in the Gaganyaan mission as the Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1) is set to launch on October 21. This two-hour test flight will be conducted between 7 am and 9 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, marking a crucial step in India’s pursuit of sending its astronauts into space.ISRO made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “Mission Gaganyaan: The TV-D1 test flight is scheduled for October 21, 2023, between 7 am and 9 am from SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota.





“The primary objective of the TV-D1 test flight is to demonstrate the performance of the Crew Escape System. This system, a vital component of the Gaganyaan mission, ensures the safety of astronauts during any unexpected emergencies.The Crew Module (CM), where astronauts will be housed during the Gaganyaan mission, is in various stages of development. For the TV-D1 test, an unpressurized version of the CM has been prepared, featuring integrated testing and readiness for transport to the launch complex.





Solid Motor assembly integrated to the Crew Escape System of Gaganyaan mission

This CM version closely matches the size and mass of the actual Gaganyaan CM, housing all the necessary systems for deceleration and recovery. The CM is equipped with parachutes, recovery aids, actuation systems, pyrotechnics, and dual-redundant avionics systems for navigation, telemetry, instrumentation, and power. Data from this mission’s CM will be crucial for evaluating the performance of various systems.





After touchdown, the CM will be recovered in the Bay of Bengal using a dedicated vessel and a diving team from the Indian Navy. The TV-D1 test vehicle is in its final stages of preparation. It is a single-stage liquid rocket designed specifically for this abort mission. The payloads include the Crew Module and Crew Escape Systems with fast-acting solid motors, the Crew Module fairing, and Interface Adapters.





This flight will simulate an abort condition during the ascent trajectory, corresponding to a Mach number of 1.2, as expected during the Gaganyaan mission. The Crew Escape System will separate from the Test Vehicle at an altitude of about 17 km, initiating an autonomous abort sequence involving the deployment of parachutes and ending with the safe landing of the Crew Module approximately 10 km from the coast of Sriharikota.ISRO has emphasized that this Test Vehicle mission is a pivotal step towards the Gaganyaan program, marking the integration of a near-complete system for a flight test.





The successful execution of this test flight is expected to pave the way for subsequent qualification tests and unmanned missions, ultimately leading to India’s first Gaganyaan mission with Indian astronauts. The Gaganyaan mission is a testament to India’s ambition to launch human beings into low Earth orbit and safely return them to Earth, either in the Bay of Bengal or the Arabian Sea. Currently, four selected astronauts are undergoing rigorous training, including Gaganyaan Mission-specific training, at the Astronaut Training Facility in Bangalore.







