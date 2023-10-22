K-9 Vajra Howitzers is manufactured by India's conglomerate L&T in collaboration with Hanwa





Indian Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) demonstrated their capabilities at Seoul ADEX 2023, signalling a keen interest in future collaborations with counterparts in South Korea





The Indian Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) showed their 'intent' to forge partnerships and collaborations with their counterparts in Republic of South Korea on October 22, following a seminar held at the Seoul International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition (ADEX) 2023, which took place from October 17 to 22.





The exhibition, organised by the Korea’s Ministry of National Defense in coordination with the Korea Aerospace Industries Association (KAIA), featured participation from 550 exhibitors representing 34 countries, showcasing a wide array of defence products.





Indian DPSUs made their presence felt at the event with the India Pavilion, aimed at highlighting the country's growing capabilities in defence manufacturing on the global stage. The Indian Ambassador to ROK, Amit Kumar, inaugurated the Pavilion in Seoul on October 18. Subsequently, he interacted with DPSUs Representatives on 'enhancing ties' with the Korean defence sector.





"The Embassy is organizing an India-ROK Defence Forum and setting up B2B meetings to explore potential opportunities," the Indian embassy stated in their official statement. Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited (AVNL), a major player in the Indian defence sector, participated in Seoul ADEX 2023. AVNL's showcase included a diverse range of products, which encompassed Armoured Fighting Vehicles, Mine Protected Vehicles (MPV 4x4 and MPV 6x6), as well as naval equipment like the CRN-91 Gun and Kavach Mod-II, an anti-missile naval decoy system designed to distract radar-guided missiles.





The event ,as per the Indian PSU officials, served as a platform to amplify AVNL's visibility, aiming to reach a wider audience, including potential buyers and delegation members. This was the first physical seminar on Defense Industrial Collaboration between India and the Republic of Korea. AVNL reported a positive response from Indian companies, particularly from the public sector, indicating a clear interest in collaboration with South Korea.





"The seminar received a significant response from Indian companies, with the presence of a few Indian public companies reflecting the intent to partner and collaborate with ROK," AVNL stated in their official release. Furthermore, according to AVNL, the seminar was characterised by discussions and culminated in a series of B2B meetings, implying a potential for future collaborations in the defence sector between the two nations.







