



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is getting ready to perform an important test during a spaceflight. This test is all about making sure that the system to rescue the crew in case of an emergency works properly. It's a crucial safety measure for India's first-ever human spaceflight mission ‘Gaganyaan’





The Crew Escape System (CES) is made to rapidly detach the crew module from the launch vehicle if something goes wrong during liftoff.





In the coming weeks, the first test flight of the TV-D1 vehicle will take place. This is the initial step of four emergency escape missions scheduled for the Gaganyaan program. After TV-D1, there will be another test flight called TV-D2, and then the first mission without humans on board known as LVM3-G1





The Crew Escape System (CES) is seen as the most important part of the Gaganyaan mission. The upcoming test is intended to confirm that the CES works well in various situations. This test is planned to happen in October of 2023.





The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram is in charge of getting everything ready for the test. According to VSSC Director S Unnikrishnan Nair, all the parts of the vehicle are now at the launch site in Sriharikota and they are currently putting everything together.







