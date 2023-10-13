



ISRO has been rapidly expanding its partnerships in multiple verticals. lately they have partnered with NavTech to use LiFi for satellite communication.





The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has entered into a partnership with Nav Wireless Technologies to employ LiFi (Light Fidelity) technology for satellite communication in space.





This collaboration represents a significant shift in space communication technology, leveraging optical wireless technologies over traditional Radio Frequency (RF) systems.





With the advent of LiFi, ISRO’s Space Applications Centre (SAC) aims to implement high-speed, secure quantum key communication between base stations and satellites, both in space and on Earth. This technology will facilitate quantum key distribution (QKD) and pointing acquisition and tracking (PAT) for satellite-to-satellite communications within the cosmos. The integration of LiFi technology is poised to play a pivotal role in ISRO’s upcoming space exploration programs.





The memorandum of understanding (MoU) inked between SAC/ISRO and Nav Wireless Technologies spans a 3 year period, and is endorsed by the Department of Telecom (DoT). Notably, Nav Wireless Technologies is the first Indian company to provide LiFi technology to SAC.





Hardik Soni, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Nav Wireless Technologies Pvt Ltd, said “Very few space agencies in the world are currently using LiFi technology for secured communication between base stations and for satellite communications around the globe.”





LiFi, also known as Light Fidelity, harnesses the transmission of data through a spectrum of light beams, accommodating both indoor and outdoor environments. Additionally, it addresses the connectivity challenges faced in rural regions where traditional fibre optic cables or networks are not readily available.





ISRO has been partnering rapidly with companies to introduce new technologies and make space exploration better and faster in the ever-growing space industry. The space organisation recently partnered with Amazon Web services to help it integrate cloud technologies. India’s space industry has been in the spotlight after the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3.





