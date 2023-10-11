



Baramulla: Jammu and Kashmir Police along with security forces on Wednesday arrested a terrorist associate linked with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)/ TRF and recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition from his possession in Baramulla.





In a statement, a police spokesperson said that based on a specific input of militant movement in the Ushkara area, a joint Naka was established at Ushkara by Baramulla Police, Army 46 RR, MI, and 53 Bn CRPF.





During naka checking suspicious movement of one person coming towards the naka point by foot was observed. After seeing the police party and security forces, the suspect person tried to flee from the spot but the alert naka party apprehended him tactfully, it added.





During preliminary questioning, he was identified as Mudasir Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Hamid Bhat resident of Ushkara Baramulla.





During his search 2 hand grenades and cash amounting to Rs 40K were recovered from his possession.





In this regard, a case under sections UA (P) and Arms Act has been registered at Baramulla Police Station and an investigation has been taken up.







