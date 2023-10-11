



Doda: In a joint operation, the Jammu and Kashmir police and the Indian Army busted a terrorist hideout in the Doda district, said an official statement on Wednesday.





According to the official statement, war-like stores including three pistols, nine magazines and 79 pistol rounds were recovered.





Earlier in September, Jammu and Kashmir Police along with 26 Assam Rifles and 3rd BN CRPF busted a terror module in North Kashmir's Bandipora and successfully foiled the nefarious designs of Pakistan-based terror handlers in reviving the terrorists in the district.







