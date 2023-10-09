



London: Five Members of Scottish Parliament (MSP) called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar as part of Cross Party Group on India in Scottish Parliament.





The discussions during the meeting touched upon various aspects of India-UK relationship, and the historic ties between the two democracies.





"A 5 member delegation of MSPs, as part of the Cross Party Group on India in @ScotParl, led by @PamGosalMSP, called on the @VPIndiatoday," the Indian High Commission in London said on X (formerly Twitter).





The official X handle of Vice President also posted about the meeting.





"The Cross Party Parliamentary Group of Scottish Parliament on India headed by Ms. Pam Gosal called on Hon'ble Vice-President of India and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today," the post stated.





It added, "Discussions touched upon various aspects of India-UK relationship, underlining the historic ties between the two vibrant democracies, that have evolved over the years into a modern, multi-faceted partnership".





Last week, Vice President met his Dominican Republic counterpart Raquel Pena Rodriguez.





Both leaders held wide-ranging discussions and reviewed their bilateral relations covering political, defence, economic, cultural, education and developmental cooperation. They also discussed cooperation in multilateral fora and international issues of mutual interest. A Joint Press Release was issued following the conclusion of the meeting.





Notably, Rodriguez was on a three-day visit to India at the invitation of Vice President Dhankar.







