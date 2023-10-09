



New Delhi: Citing the long history of trade and people-to-people linkages between India and Tanzania, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan discussed the need for cooperation in maritime security, adding that Dodoma has an important place in New Delhi's vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region).





Ministry of External Affairs MEA Secretary (ER) Dammu Ravi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan discussed cooperation in maritime security in the Indian Ocean region.





Addressing a press briefing on Monday, Ravi said, "India and Tanzania are maritime neighbours with long history of people-to-people linkages...Tanzania has an important place in India's vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region). That also coincides with the African Union vision for peace and security in Africa with a focus on a blue economy for accelerated economic growth".





He further said that the government of Tanzania announced that they will be joining the International Big Cat Alliance and the Global Biofuel Alliance.





"On the Indo-Pacific, we should understand that Tanzania is an Indian Ocean country and they have significant interest in ensuring that shipping lines are free from any piracy, any interference, commercial lines are free from any kind of restrictions...both leaders discussed the need for cooperation in maritime security, particularly in controlling piracy, drug trafficking and terrorism," he said.





Speaking on the development cooperation between India and Tanzania, the MEA Secretary said that the total Letter of Cooperation between the two countries amounts to around USD 1.1 billion.





"In the development cooperation space, Tanzania is India's biggest partner, having obtained a concessional financing and capacity building program. Our LOCs amount to 1.1 billion USD, a significant part of which has been spent on the irrigation projects. In Tanzania, we have provided water to 24 towns, our IT scholarships amount to 5000 scholarships so far. And annually we offer Tanzania about 750 training slots which includes 450 high-tech, 220 defence and 70 ICCR long-term partnerships," Ravi said.





He added, "An MoU was signed for technical cooperation in the field of shipping, particularly on sharing wide shipping information. MoU between Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust of India and the Tanzania Investment Centre for setting up an industrial park in Tanzania to help manufacturing take place in that part of Tanzania. MoU between Cochin Shipping Yard and Marine Services Corporation Limited on maritime cooperation".





The MEA Secretary further added that the two nations are also exploring setting up an Indian industrial park in Tanzania and providing vocational training facilities for Tanzanian youth.





"India-Tanzanian relations have registered good progress in recent times which is why today's visit is very significant that both sides have agreed to elevate the relationship to that of a strategic partnership. We are also exploring new areas of cooperation, including trade in local currencies and also the proposal to set up an Indian industrial park in Tanzania and provide vocational training facilities for Tanzanian youth in Tanzania with the cooperation of India, so that it creates better opportunities," Ravi said.







