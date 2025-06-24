



National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met with Chinese Foreign Minister and Politburo member Wang Yi in Beijing on June 23, 2025, on the sidelines of the 20th Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Security Council Secretaries.





The meeting marked a significant diplomatic engagement as both sides reviewed recent developments in India-China bilateral relations and reiterated the importance of promoting the overall development of ties, including fostering greater people-to-people connections.





During the discussions, NSA Doval strongly emphasised the need to counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations to maintain peace and stability in the region—a message seen as particularly relevant in the aftermath of recent cross-border terrorist incidents and military confrontations in South Asia. This call for counterterrorism cooperation also carried an indirect message to China regarding its close ties with Pakistan, especially after India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack in May 2025.





Both sides exchanged views on a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual interest, including sensitive topics such as the ongoing border situation, regional security, and global conflicts like those in Iran and Ukraine. Wang Yi acknowledged positive progress in bilateral relations and stressed the need for both countries to handle sensitive issues appropriately and maintain peace and tranquillity along the border regions.





Doval expressed his intention to host Wang Yi in India for the 24th round of the Special Representative Talks at a mutually convenient date, signalling ongoing commitment to dialogue and conflict resolution at the highest levels.





On the economic front, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal highlighted that India is actively engaging with China both commercially and diplomatically to ensure the supply of essential rare earth minerals, which are crucial for the auto sector and other industries. The Indian government is also coordinating with industry bodies such as SIAM and ACMA to address supply chain concerns and maintain predictability in trade with China.





This meeting is set against the backdrop of efforts to normalise India-China relations following the military standoff in eastern Ladakh in 2020 and subsequent disengagement agreements. It also comes ahead of key SCO meetings and summits, where further high-level interactions between Indian and Chinese leaders are anticipated.





Based On ANI Report







