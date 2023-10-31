An MH-60 "Romeo" Chopper landing on India's indigenous aircraft carrier INS VIKRANT

NEW DELHI: To tackle growing threat from the Chinese Navy in the Indian Ocean region, Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to consider the proposal of Indian Navy to build a second indigenous aircraft carrier for Rs 40,000 crore.

This development comes following India’s ‘letter of request’ sent to the French government last week for the procurement of 26 Rafale Marine fighter aircraft to be deployed on the first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant under a government-to-government deal.





India is currently operating the Russian origin aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant. The proposed second indigenous aircraft carrier may be in the same 45,000 tonne category as INS Vikrant.





The Indian Navy originally wanted to have a bigger 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier. If DAC clears the proposal it will then be put before the Cabinet Committee on Security for final clearance. The second carrier is likely to be constructed at a faster pace, India having acquired the expertise after INS Vikrant. The second carrier will also be built at Cochin Shipyard (CSL).





China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) is numerically the largest navy in the world with an overall battle force of over 370 ships and submarines, according to latest US defence ministry report.







