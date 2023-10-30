Terrorist Killed In J&K Encounter, Infiltration Attempt Stopped
The infiltration bid in Jumagund area of the Keran sector was foiled on Sunday night. The terrorist's body was recovered during a search in the area on Monday morning, officials said
Srinagar: Security forces have foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district by killing a terrorist, officials said on Monday.
The infiltration bid in Jumagund area of the Keran sector was foiled on Sunday night.
The terrorist's body was recovered during a search in the area on Monday morning, they.
The search operation was still underway, the officials added.
No comments:
Post a Comment