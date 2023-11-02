



An FIR was filed against the two arrested individuals under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act





Two people were arrested on Saturday by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri. Four hand grenades and cash amounting to Rs 4.6 lakh were also recovered from them.





Official sources told India Today that the two were apprehended while security forces conducted checks at the Jhula Bridge in Uri.





Further investigations into why they were carrying grenades has been initiated.







