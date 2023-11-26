



The security environment has been complicated by the advent of advanced as well as disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence and autonomous platforms, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said during the passing-out parade at the Indian Naval Academy in Kerala’s Ezhimala today.





The challenges emanating from the elements of cooperation, competition, contestation and conflict still persisted, he said. “These aspects transcend the traditional frontiers of land, sea and air to space, cyber and cognitive domains. Essentially, you will negotiate a challenging world with attendant uncertainties and complexities,” the Navy Chief told the passing-out cadets. To encounter the known as well as the unknown, and the actions under conditions of incomplete information, would always remain their highest and most urgent pursuit, he said.





In all, 159 cadets, including the first woman cadet of the Mauritius Navy, participated in the parade.







