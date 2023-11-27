



After last week's counter-terrorism operation in the Baajimaal forest area of Kalakote sub-division in the Rajouri district of Jammu, further movement of terrorists was observed in the same forested region, reported the Economic Times





Search operations have been initiated by the security forces, and an extensive cordon and search operation (CASO) in the same forest areas of Rajouri-Poonch region has been launched once again along the Line of Control (LoC) to apprehend the terrorists.





According to the report, the operation was launched following a tip-off from the intelligence about the movement of suspected terrorists in the region.





Haseeb Mughal, deputy inspector general of Rajouri-Poonch range, Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), stated, "As of now, we cannot share details regarding the ongoing operation."





According to officials, the operation is underway in Behra, Kund, Topa, and adjoining areas in Mendhar, as well as Daradullian, Mangnar, Salani, and Uchhad top in the Krishna Ghati sector.





This operation follows the recent encounter on 23 November in the Baajimaal forest area of Rajouri, during which five army personnel, including two captains, and two militants, including a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander named Quari, lost their lives.





Officials revealed that Quari was believed to be behind the Dangri attack in January, which resulted in the death of seven civilians and injuries to 11 others.





He was considered instrumental in the 'revival of terrorism' in the Rajouri-Poonch range.





The Pir Panjal mountains' forests, situated between the Rajouri-Poonch range in the Jammu division and the Kulgam-Anantnag range in Kashmir, have witnessed heightened militant activity over the past year, leading to significant casualties for the armed forces.





Officials note that militants have successfully established all-weather hideouts in the forests, providing them with a tactical advantage.





On Friday, Northern Army commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi stated that Pakistan was attempting to infiltrate 'foreign terrorists' into this region, some of whom were "retired army personnel of Pakistan."





He mentioned that the number of active militants in Poonch-Rajouri fluctuates but could be somewhere around 20-25 currently.





Recently appointed J&K Police chief R R Swain, during a public grievances redressal programme in Jammu, acknowledged the complexity of the long porous border and the convoluted system across it, posing a challenge.





However, he expressed confidence in India's capacity, determination, and resolve to overcome these challenges.





Swain reassured, "We will not allow it to become a cause of concern where normal life, business activities, and peace and security would be derailed. Individual incidents happen but this does not mean they are in a position to run over the place or majorly change the security scenario."





In a separate development, J&K Police arrested four alleged militant associates on Sunday in the Baramulla and Shopian districts of Kashmir.







